5 people stabbed, 1 fatally, in Amsterdam; suspect arrested

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One person was killed and four injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

Four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not immediately known. There was no immediate word on the possible motive.

"We have arrested a suspect. We are investigating what exactly happened and why," Amsterdam Police spokeswoman Marijke Stor said.

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time of the incident because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Further details were not immediately available.