Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

5 people stabbed, 1 fatally, in Amsterdam; suspect arrested

Stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars closed because of coronavirus

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One person was killed and four injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

Four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not immediately known. There was no immediate word on the possible motive.

"We have arrested a suspect. We are investigating what exactly happened and why," Amsterdam Police spokeswoman Marijke Stor said.

Dutch police car rushing to the scene of an incident in Amsterdam.

Dutch police car rushing to the scene of an incident in Amsterdam. (iStock)

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time of the incident because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Further details were not immediately available.