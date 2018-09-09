5 people, including children, found dead in Australian home, police say

Two women and three children were found dead in a home in Australia Sunday after a man surrendered himself to police and provided information leading to the gruesome discovery, officials said.

The bodies were discovered in a house in Perth in Western Australia after a man in his 20s went to the regional police station, 9News reported. It’s unclear how long the bodies had been in the house before police arrived.

"This is a tragic event and it will no doubt have an impact not only on the family and friends of the deceased, but for the whole of the community and those first responders who are faced with attending a scene of multiple deceased people," WA Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel said.

The man reportedly provided information that led police to the bodies, according to WAtoday.

A forensic team will be investigating the scene. Steel said the investigation is in the “very early stage,” but added there is no ongoing threat to the community. No further information was provided on the victims and the man in custody.

FAMILY OF SEVEN FOUND DEAD WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS IN AUSTRALIA

Neighbors said they often saw children playing in the front yard of the home.

"It's just really sad that something like this can happen in such a quiet neighborhood, it's horrid on every level ... poor children,” Maria Manfredini, a resident in the area, told 9News.

The incident marks the third tragic event in recent months in Western Australia.

A mother and her two young children were murdered in July in the Perth suburb of Ellenbrook.

In May, a man shot his six relatives, including his four grandchildren, before turning the gun on himself at his property in Osmington. The incident was described as Australia’s worst mass shooting since 1996.