5 people, including 2 children, crushed to death after winds topple trees in Poland

Strong winds in southern Poland on Monday toppled trees that killed three adults and two children, emergency responders said.

A spokesperson for the region's firefighters, Hubert Cieply, said two women and a 6-year-old were crushed to death in the town of Rabka-Zdrój.

Separately, a woman died when a tree fell on her car in the town of Zakopane at the foot of the Tatra Mountains, said a spokesperson for Zakopane's firefighters, Andrzej Król-Łęgowski.

Another tree in the same town killed a child, according to a spokesperson for medical responders, Pawel Mickowski.

They have also closed mountain tracks in Tatra National Park.