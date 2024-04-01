Expand / Collapse search
Europe

5 people, including 2 children, crushed to death after winds topple trees in Poland

Polish authorities have issued a warning about severe winds reaching at least 62 mph

  • Emergency responders say strong winds in southern Poland have toppled trees that killed three adults and two children.
  • Local authorities have issued a warning about dangerous winds reaching at least 62 mph.
  • Mountain tracks in Tatra National Park have been temporarily closed.

Strong winds in southern Poland on Monday toppled trees that killed three adults and two children, emergency responders said.

A spokesperson for the region's firefighters, Hubert Cieply, said two women and a 6-year-old were crushed to death in the town of Rabka-Zdrój.

Separately, a woman died when a tree fell on her car in the town of Zakopane at the foot of the Tatra Mountains, said a spokesperson for Zakopane's firefighters, Andrzej Król-Łęgowski.

A TROPICAL CYCLONE MAKES LANDFALL IN NORTHERN MADAGASCAR, KILLING 18 PEOPLE

Another tree in the same town killed a child, according to a spokesperson for medical responders, Pawel Mickowski.

Tatra mountains

Snow is seen covering a grave in the gold miners' village of Magurka in the Tatra Mountains. Strong winds in southern Poland on Monday toppled trees that killed three adults and two children, emergency responders said. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Local authorities have issued a warning about dangerous winds reaching at least 62 mph.

They have also closed mountain tracks in Tatra National Park.