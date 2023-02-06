Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

5 dead after migrant boat sinks off Greek island of Leros

Greece accuses neighboring Turkey of tolerating criminal human trafficking networks

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four children and a woman died when a boat carrying at least 41 migrants crashed Sunday on a rocky coast on the Greek island of Leros, authorities said.

Greece’s Coast Guard said it was alerted by a person who saw a body floating at sea. Three vessels and a helicopter, joined by a detachment that went overland, reached the point and retrieved the woman's body, as well as an unconscious boy and 39 other people, six of whom had made it to the rocky coast.

A boy found unconscious was briefly revived in the hospital but later died, the Coast Guard said. Three other children who were conscious when they were found also died Sunday evening in the hospital.

PATROL AGENTS TO TESTIFY AT BORDER CRISIS HEARING, AS HOUSE REPUBLICANS PUSH TO IMPEACH DHS SEC MAYORKAS

A boat that sunk off the rocky coast of a Greek island resulting in the death of four children and a woman. The boat was reported to be holding at least 41 migrants. 

A boat that sunk off the rocky coast of a Greek island resulting in the death of four children and a woman. The boat was reported to be holding at least 41 migrants. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three more minors and two adults were hospitalized early in the afternoon. The remaining boat passengers were taken to a reception camp to be sheltered.

An inflatable boat was found half submerged. Gale force winds were blowing in the area, and it was raining, authorities said.

Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis congratulated the rescuers but accused "criminal networks of traffickers that operate from Turkey, tolerated by the Turkish authorities" of abandoning the migrants.

Leros lies close to the Turkish coast. Boats loaded with migrants — many inflatables but also yachts and speedboats — regularly leave Turkey bound for Greece, with some even attempting to reach Italy, irrespective of weather conditions.