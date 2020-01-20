5 dead after hot water pipe explodes in Russia hotel

At least five people were killed and three hospitalized after a hot water pipe exploded in a hotel in Perm, Russia, and flooded the basement with boiling water, a report said.

Reuters, citing Perm’s regional investigative committee, reported that a criminal investigation has been open to determine if the Mini Hotel Caramel, which is at the bottom of a residential building, met safety requirements.

The report pointed out that, according to Booking.com, rooms there fetch about $19 a night.