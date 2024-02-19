Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan

5 dead, 25 missing in Afghanistan landslide, Taliban reports

Over 2 dozen homes reportedly destroyed in Noorgram district of Nuristan province

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A landslide triggered by heavy rain and snowfall buried more than two dozen houses in a remote village in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least five people and leaving more than 20 others missing, a provincial official said Monday.

'UNACCEPTABLE': TALIBAN DEMANDED TREATMENT 'SIMILAR TO RECOGNITION' TO ATTEND UN MEETING

The landslide, which occurred Sunday night, destroyed or damaged more than two dozen houses in Noorgram district, according to Samiulhaq Haqbayan, the Taliban-appointed director of information and culture in Nuristan province.

Afghanistan map

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

Rescuers have so far recovered five bodies and a search is underway for at least 25 others, including women and children, who are trapped under the destroyed houses, Haqbayan said.

The landslide occurred after heavy rains and snowfall that are still ongoing, he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nuristan province, which borders Pakistan, is mostly covered by mountainous forests.