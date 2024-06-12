Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

41 confirmed dead after fire breaks out in Kuwaiti building housing workers

The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, Kuwait officials said

Reuters
Published
A fire that broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday has killed at least 41 people, the country's deputy prime minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said during a visit to the site.    

The deputy PM accused real estate owners of violations and greed, saying those factors contributed towards the incident.

"Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defense ministries.

The fire was reported to authorities at 6:00 a.m. local time, Major General Eid Rashed Hamad said.

  • Firefighters dousing a building fire in Kuwait.
    Image 1 of 2

    Kuwaiti firefighters working to put out a fire at Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee)

  • Firefighters respond to a building fire in Kuwait.
    Image 2 of 2

    First responders fighting a fire in Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," another senior police commander told state TV.

  • Firefighters respond to fire in Kuwait.
    Image 1 of 2

    Kuwaiti firefighters working to extinguish fire at the National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait. (REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee)

  • Smoke rises in a building during a fire in Kuwait.
    Image 2 of 2

    Smoke billows at the headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait. (REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

"We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin.

The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, officials said.