Europe

4 Polish miners killed in underground water pipeline burst

Spokesman also reported 1 injured, 1 unscathed in southern Poland mining disaster

Associated Press
Published
Four miners died after a pipeline filled with water burst in a coal mine deep below ground in southern Poland, Polish media reported on Tuesday.

The all-news station TVN24 reported that the fatal accident occurred in the Sobieski mine in Jaworzno, a town in the coal-mining region of Silesia, not far from Poland's borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Polish flag

A Polish flag flies near the spire of the Palace of Culture and Sciences, Warsaw, Poland, Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TVN24 quoted a spokesman for the mining authority, Piotr Strzoda, as saying the uncontrolled pipeline rupture happened at a depth of 1,970 feet underground. A brigade of six miners were working on flushing the pipeline at the time.

He said that four people were killed, one was injured and one was not hurt.