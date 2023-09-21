Expand / Collapse search
Europe

4 dead, 5 injured in Romania following gas explosion, fire at highway construction site

Workers may have hit a gas pipeline with a digger, causing the explosion in eastern town Calimanesti, Romania

Associated Press
Published
A gas explosion at a highway construction site in Romania early Thursday killed four people and injured five, emergency authorities said.

The blast happened around 1 a.m. near the eastern town of Calimanesti, said the emergency office in a statement.

It was caused by "cracking of a gas transport main and appearance of mechanical sparks" during construction work, spokesperson Florin Olaru said.

Europe Fox News graphic

Highway construction site workers may have caused an explosion in Calimanesti, Romania, where four people died and five others became injured.  (Fox News)

Local media said workers hit the pipeline with a digger, causing the explosion.

Authorities sealed off the area some 500 yards from the blast site as firefighters worked to contain the fire, the statement added.

Four people were found dead on site while five with burns were transferred to an emergency hospital in the town of Adjud.