3 killed, several missing after incident involving migrant boat off southeastern Spain

The boat reportedly departed from Algeria with 12 people onboard

Associated Press
Published
  • A boat carrying migrants encountered trouble off southeastern Spain, resulting in at least three deaths and several missing persons.
  • Spain's Maritime Rescue Service reported discovering two survivors and three bodies on a partially sunken boat near Motril.
  • The boat reportedly departed from Algeria with 12 people onboard, raising concerns about seven potential victims lost at sea.

A boat carrying a group of migrants ran into trouble off the coast of southeastern Spain killing at least three people and several others were believed missing, authorities said Friday.

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service said in a statement that two survivors and three bodies were found on a partially sunken boat off the coast near the town of Motril. 

The two survivors said the boat had been carrying 12 people when it set sail from Algeria six days ago, leading authorities to suspect seven others may have fallen into the sea.

The two survivors and three bodies were taken by helicopter to the mainland.

Empty boats in the Canary Islands

Empty boats used by migrants are moored on Nov. 21, 2021, on the Canary island of Gran Canaria, Spain. A boat carrying a group of migrants ran into trouble off the coast of southeastern Spain, killing at least three people and several others were believed missing, authorities said on Friday. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan countries fleeing poverty, conflict and instability in West Africa try to reach Spain each year in large open boats.

Most go to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic, while others from Morocco, Algeria and Middle Eastern countries try to cross the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean to mainland Spain. Several thousand die making the hazardous journey.

The Interior Ministry says 14, 405 migrants arrived in Spain by boat between Jan. 1 and Mar. 15, up from 3,528 in the same period last year. The vast majority arrived on the Canary Island route.