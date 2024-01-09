Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

3 civilians killed, 4 wounded after minivan explodes in Kabul

A suspect has been detained in connection with the Middle East attack

Associated Press
Published
  • A bomb attached to a minivan exploded in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least three civilians and injuring four, according to a Taliban official.
  • The explosion took place in the Alokhail area in the eastern part of the city.
  • An investigation has been initiated, and one suspect has been detained in connection with the incident.

A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosion occurred in the eastern part of the city, in Alokhail area. Police have launched an investigation and one suspect has been detained, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the region has in the past carried out attacks often targeting Shiites, whom IS considers to be apostates.

7 DEAD AFTER MINIBUS EXPLODES IN AFGHANISTAN'S CAPITAL

Over the weekend, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion in western Kabul that killed at least five people.

Middle East graphic

The IS affiliate has been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and other troops withdrew.

4 DEAD, 7 CRITICAL AFTER MYSTERIOUS GYM EXPLOSION IN AFGHAN CAPITAL

IS militants have struck in Kabul and in northern provinces.