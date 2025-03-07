22 dead amid gang clashes in Ecuador's largest city

Infighting between factions of a gang vying for control over territory in Ecuador's largest city Guayaquil, left nearly two dozen people dead, authorities said on Friday.

Gun battles broke out across the northern neighborhood of Nueva Prosperina on Thursday afternoon between members of criminal group Los Tiguerones, local police chief Pablo Davila told reporters.

"Yesterday criminals killed each other in these certain parts of town," Davila said. "The problem is that they know each other, they know where they live, and they're fighting over who has power over that territory."

Police launched an offensive in response, carrying out around 200 searches and seizing guns and ammunition. Fourteen people, including two minors, were arrested in the area.

Several of those killed and arrested had criminal records, according to authorities, with charges ranging from robbery to drug trafficking.

The government in recent weeks has doubled down on its response in Ecuador's most violent regions, as part of President Daniel Noboa's war on drug-trafficking gangs.

Los Tiguerones and other gangs are considered terrorist groups by the government.

Noboa, who is seeking re-election in an April runoff vote, has said military and police officers will be allowed to respond to the Guayaquil violence without fear of being punished for acting with a heavy hand.

"Defend the country, I will defend you," he wrote on X.