22 bus passengers kidnapped in Mexico may be migrants: report

Mexican authorities on Monday said the 22 passengers who were hauled off a passenger bus by an armed gang last week may be migrants, a report said.

Authorities said the fact that none of the passengers’ families inquired about their whereabouts leads them to believe that the missing are migrants, Reuters reported. Some of the passengers were allowed to carry on in their journey to the border city of Reynosa.

“There are no complaints, there are no relatives who are filing claims for the people who are missing,” one official told Reuters.

A Tamaulipas state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Monday the mass kidnapping occurred last week.

The official said the case had been turned over to federal prosecutors because it involves organized crime.

The kidnapping recalls the horrors of 2011, when dozens of passengers were hauled off buses by drug gangs in Tamaulipas, killed and their bodies dumped in mass graves.