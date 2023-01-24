Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

2 United Kingdom nationals volunteering in eastern Ukraine killed

2 men were killed while attempting humanitarian evacuation from Soledar

Associated Press
Two British volunteers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine have been killed, according to a family statement released Tuesday.

Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28, went missing earlier this month while heading to the town of Soledar, in the eastern Donetsk region, where heavy fighting took place.

Parry's family confirmed in a statement released through Britain's Foreign Office that both men were killed.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine," it said.

Two United Kingdom men who were volunteering in eastern Ukraine have been killed while attempting a humanitarian evacuation from the town of Soledar.

The statement added that Parry "found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals."

Ukrainian police said on Jan. 9 that they lost contact with Bagshaw and Perry after they headed for Soledar.

Bagshaw, a resident of New Zealand, was in Ukraine to assist in delivering humanitarian aid, according to New Zealand media reports.