2 skiers from New Zealand killed in avalanche in Japan, police say

Two backcountry skiers from New Zealand died in an avalanche on Mount Yotei, Hokkaido's northernmost island on Monday.

The victims, a man and a woman, were part of a group of six backcountry skiers.

Another New Zealand man reportedly survived the avalanche with a shoulder injury.

Two backcountry skiers from New Zealand have died in an avalanche on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido, police said Tuesday.

A man and woman died Monday on the 6,227-foot Mount Yotei, the Hokkaido prefectural police said. A third skier, a man also from New Zealand, survived with a shoulder injury, Kyodo News said.

All three were residents in the area and worked as a tour guide and seasonal workers, police said.

Kyodo News agency said a separate group of four backcountry skiers was also hit by an avalanche at a nearby mountain, with one suffering a leg injury.

There was no heavy snow or avalanche advisories issued in the area at that time, Kyodo said.