2 Muslim men killed by mob over cow theft charges in India

Rumena Khatun, 39, mother of Reaz Uddin, 18, who was beaten to death by a mob on Sunday night, rests on a bed at her home in Naramari village, about 140 kilometers east of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Monday, May 1, 2017. Two Muslim men, including Reaz Uddin, were beaten to death by a mob in northeastern India over allegations of cow theft, the latest in a series of similar attacks across the country, police officials said Monday. Human Rights Watch said in a report last week that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government took office at least 10 Muslims, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed in mob attacks in seven separate incidents related to allegations over cows. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) (The Associated Press)
Image 2 of 3
Faizul Islam, 40, holds up an identity card of his son Abu Hanif, who was beaten to death by a mob on Sunday night, outside his home in Naramari village, about 140 kilometers east of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Monday, May 1, 2017. Two Muslim men, including Hanif, were beaten to death by a mob in northeastern India over allegations of cow theft, the latest in a series of similar attacks across the country, police officials said Monday. Human Rights Watch said in a report last week that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government took office at least 10 Muslims, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed in mob attacks in seven separate incidents related to allegations over cows. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) (The Associated Press)
Image 3 of 3
Halima Khatun, 36, mother of Abu Hanif who was beaten to death by a mob on Sunday night, receives saline water as she lies on a bed at her home in Naramari village, about 140 kilometers east of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Monday, May 1, 2017. Two Muslim men, including Hanif, were beaten to death by a mob in northeastern India over allegations of cow theft, the latest in a series of similar attacks across the country, police officials said Monday. Human Rights Watch said in a report last week that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government took office at least 10 Muslims, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed in mob attacks in seven separate incidents related to allegations over cows. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) (The Associated Press)
GAUHATI, India – Indian police officials say two Muslim men have been beaten to death by a mob in the northeastern state of Assam over allegations of cow theft, the latest in a series of similar attacks across the country.
Senior Assam police official Mukesh Aggarwal said Monday that police have filed a criminal complaint and are trying to identify the members of the mob. No arrests have been made so far.
The attack took place Sunday in Nagon district when a mob accused the two men of trying to steal cows and began beating them with sticks and rocks.
Police in the district said that by the time they reached the scene the men were already in critical condition, and were declared dead at a hospital.