2 climbers killed, 2 injured after avalanche on tallest Scottish peak

Two people were killed and two others injured after being caught in an avalanche in Scotland’s highest peak.

The incident occurred on Ben Nevis – also called No. 5 Gully – shortly before midday on Tuesday, police said.

“We can sadly confirm that two people have died and two people have been injured,” a Police Scotland spokesperson told Sky News.

COLORADO AVALANCHE KILLS 2 BACKCOUNTRY SKIERS IN AREA KNOWN AS 'DEATH PASS'

Members of the Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams were at the scene. They are being assisted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Scottish Ambulance Service.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: “This is absolutely tragic news. My thoughts are very much with the bereaved and injured. And my gratitude as always for the work of our emergency services, mountain rescue and coastguard.”

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service issued a warning for today, saying the “avalanche hazard will be high.”

This is not the first time a fatal incident has occurred on the 4,411-foot peak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A woman died on New Year’s Day after falling 500 feet while climbing the “ledge route” on the mountain, Sky News reported.