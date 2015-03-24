Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 11, 2015

12 Nigerian troops fighting extremists sentenced to death for mutiny, shooting at officer

By | Associated Press
In this photo taken with a mobile phone Tuesday, Sept. 16. 2014 in Abuja Nigeria. Unidentified military prosecutors sit in the front row, while soldiers accused of an attack on their commander appear before a court martial in Abuja. Twelve soldiers fighting an Islamic insurgency in northeast Nigeria have been sentenced to death by firing squad for mutiny and attempted murder of their commanding officer. In a decision read early Tuesday by Brig. Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the military tribunal found 12 soldiers guilty and five others innocent. One was sentenced to 28 days in jail with hard labor. ( AP Photo)

ABUJA, Nigeria – A court martial has sentenced 12 Nigerian soldiers fighting Islamic extremists to death by firing squad for mutiny and attempted murder of their commanding officer.

In a decision announced early Tuesday, a military tribunal found 12 soldiers guilty and five others innocent. All the accused denied the charges.

The soldiers accused their commanders of conspiring to kill fellow troopers after a convoy was ambushed May 13 on a road frequently attacked by the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram. They were driving from Chibok, the northeastern town from which more than 270 schoolgirls were kidnapped a month earlier.

When the soldiers' bodies were brought to northeastern Maiduguri city, the surviving soldiers revolted, throwing stones at their commanding officer and then shooting at him. The officer took refuge in an armored vehicle and was unharmed.