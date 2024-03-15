Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

10 charged in theft of some 43,000 state decorations in Serbia

Suspects colluded for 'grave theft of state property,' from awards office in Belgrade, prosecutors say

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ten people are facing charges in Serbia for stealing as many as 43,000 state decorations of honor from a government building, prosecutors said on Friday.

TOP STATE DEPT. OFFICIAL WORRIES KOSOVO CURRENCY BAN COULD CAUSE 'HUMANITARIAN CRISIS' FOR SERB MINORITY

The suspects colluded to carry out a "grave theft of state property" from the awards office, which is located in a Communist-era administration headquarters in a new part of Belgrade, said a statement from the public prosecutor's office.

Serbian flag

The Serbian flag is photographed in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sept. 15, 2019. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The sprawling building hosts dozens of offices, including those of the Interior Ministry, and often also serves as the venue for meetings during visits of foreign state officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The prosecutors said that eight people have been detained and two remain at large. They gave no other details.