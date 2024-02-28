Expand / Collapse search
Italy

1 German skier dead, 2 injured after northern Italy avalanche

Survivors of Racines avalanche hospitalized in critical condition

Associated Press
Published
An avalanche buried three German backcountry skiers in Italy’s northern South Tyrol province on Wednesday, killing one and critically injuring the other two, Italy’s alpine rescue corps said.

All three skiers were recovered quickly thanks to electronic location devices; the two survivors were transported to a hospital in critical condition. A fourth member of the group stayed behind in a mountain hut and was unharmed.

Italy avalanche

Rescuers arrive at the scene of a deadly avalanche in Racines di Dentro, Alto Adige, Italy, on Feb. 28, 2024. (Italian Alpine the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps Trentino Via AP)

The avalanche occurred as darkness fell about half a mile from the nearest lift during an alpine ski outing near the town of Racines, south of the Austrian border. Some 30 rescuers responded to the emergency.

More than 23 ½ inches of snow have fallen in the area in recent days, putting the entire province under a high avalanche risk.