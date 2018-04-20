1 dead, 10 injured during shoot-out in Puerto Rico

One person has been killed and 10 others injured in a shoot-out in Puerto Rico.

Police said a 17-year-old boy died early Friday after someone started shooting in front of a business where several people were gathered in the western coastal town of Mayaguez. No one has been arrested, and police said they had no further details.

All 10 wounded remain hospitalized.

The shooting comes as the U.S. territory struggles with an increase in homicides. Officials said 213 people have been reported killed so far this year, compared with 199 last year in the same period.