Young couple's summer lake day turns to tragedy in boating collision

South Carolina authorities have identified the two 23-year-old victims of a fatal boating crash that occurred on Lake Greenwood in Laurens County on July 6.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the two deceased victims as Thomas Chandler Davis and Abby Katherine Davis, a young couple who attended Clemson University together, as FOX Carolina first reported.

"On June 6, officers and investigators responded to a boating collision on Lake Greenwood involving two vessels. According to initial reports, an Alumacraft boat carrying five individuals was struck from behind by a Yamaha boat with two individuals onboard," the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said in a July 6 statement.

The SCDNR added that two of the individuals aboard the Alumacraft boat died in the crash and two others were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officials arrested and charged the operator of the Yamaha boat with two felony counts of boating under the influence (BUI).

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," SCDNR said. "This remains under investigation. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available."

Abby Davis graduated from Clemson in 2024, according to her obituary.

Her obituary also says "her love for music and concerts was infectious."

"Abby's adventurous spirit led her to travel, always eager to explore new places and cultures, often accompanied by her cherished friends. Known for her easy-going nature and warm personality, Abby never met a stranger. Her love for animals, especially her beloved dog, ‘Motley,’ was evident to all who knew her, and she found great joy in their companionship," her obituary states.

Thomas Davis was also a recent Clemson graduate, where he studied civil engineering.

"Chandler was a fitness enthusiast who loved going to the gym. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and boating on the lake. Chandler also loved the thrill of riding SxS and cherished every moment spent with his family and friends, creating memories that will be treasured forever," his obituary reads.

Both Abby and Thomas Davis were born in Greenwood, South Carolina, according to their obituaries.