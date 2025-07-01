Beach accident near Hilton Head kills two, injures others

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A boating accident near Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, claimed the lives of two people and left two others injured, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, June 27, when emergency crews responded to reports of a boating crash in the Skull Creek area, just before 10 p.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

"Upon arrival, the vessel was located with four individuals on board," officials said. "Two occupants sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, the other two individuals were found deceased at the scene."

Multiple response teams were involved in the rescue operation as divers were deployed and entered the water promptly upon arrival. According to an update from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), which is leading the investigation, the missing individuals and two dogs were found inside the overturned boat.

Officials identified the deceased as 73-year-old Patsy Montgomery and 76-year-old James Montgomery, residents of Bluffton. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office confirmed their identities to local outlet WJCL, noting that the official cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to the SCDNR preliminary report obtained by Fox News Digital, the boat appears to have collided with a day marker in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Authorities are still working to establish the exact cause of the accident, noting that the vessel’s operator was among the deceased and that no criminal charges are being considered at this time.

Hilton Head Island Mayor Alan Perry also expressed his condolences in a Facebook post, writing, "I'm at a loss for words over the tragic boat accident last night. My heart and prayers are with the families of the deceased and those who are injured. May God's hand provide comfort during these trying times."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Beaufort County Coroner's Office but did not immediately receive a response.

