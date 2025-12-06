Wounded National Guardsman beginning to 'look more like himself,' remains in acute care: West Virginia gov

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Guardsman who was injured after being shot last week in Washington, D.C., is starting to "look more like himself," West Virginia’s governor said, relaying a message from his parents.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey provided the update Friday evening before attending a prayer vigil in Andrew Wolfe’s honor at Musselman High School in Berkeley County, W.Va., where the recovering 24-year-old graduated from, according to WUSA9.

"His parents report that his head wound is slowly healing and that he's beginning to ‘look more like himself," Morrisey said in a statement.

"Overall, the family expects that Andy will be in acute care for another 2-3 weeks but have been optimistic about his progress," the Republican governor added. "We continue to ask all West Virginians and Americans for their prayers! They are making a difference!"

The vigil began Friday with a moment of silence for National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old who was killed in the Nov. 26 shooting, WUSA9 reported.

Speaking about Wolfe, Morrisey said, "You are not alone. South Berkeley stands with you, and West Virginia and the whole country are praying for you," the station added.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi described Wolfe as a "miracle" who is now "able to open both eyes."

"Please continue to pray for Andy. I saw Andy. I've met with his mom. I talked to his mom constantly, Melody. His dad, Jason. He has a sister, a brother, an eight-month-old niece. They're all in the hospital with him," Bondi said Friday.

"He's a miracle. From day one, his mother, Melody said, ‘My son is going to live. My son is going to be 100%.’ And I can say this because the parents let me. I was there when the doctors all came in the room after they had done an angiogram. He has no blood clots. He's a miracle. And now he's able to open both eyes," Bondi added.

The suspected shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national. He faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.