Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

National Guard

Wounded National Guardsman beginning to 'look more like himself,' remains in acute care: West Virginia gov

Vigil held for Andrew Wolfe at Musselman High School in West Virginia, where he graduated from

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Jeanine Pirro: There’s a 'great deal' of evidence to comb through in National Guard shooting case Video

Jeanine Pirro: There’s a 'great deal' of evidence to comb through in National Guard shooting case

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro gives an update on the National Guard shooting investigation and the condition of one of the victims on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Guardsman who was injured after being shot last week in Washington, D.C., is starting to "look more like himself," West Virginia’s governor said, relaying a message from his parents. 

Gov. Patrick Morrisey provided the update Friday evening before attending a prayer vigil in Andrew Wolfe’s honor at Musselman High School in Berkeley County, W.Va., where the recovering 24-year-old graduated from, according to WUSA9. 

"His parents report that his head wound is slowly healing and that he's beginning to ‘look more like himself," Morrisey said in a statement.  

"Overall, the family expects that Andy will be in acute care for another 2-3 weeks but have been optimistic about his progress," the Republican governor added. "We continue to ask all West Virginians and Americans for their prayers! They are making a difference!"

AFGHAN EVACUEE ARRESTED BEFORE DC SHOOTING FEDERALLY CHARGED WITH THREATENING TERROR ATTACK 

National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe and White House flag at half staff

The family of National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, inset, are "optimistic about his progress" after he was shot last week in Washington, D.C., West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Friday. In the background, on Dec. 4, 2025, the flag on the south lawn of the White House flies at half staff in honor of Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, who was killed in the attack. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Department of Justice)

The vigil began Friday with a moment of silence for National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old who was killed in the Nov. 26 shooting, WUSA9 reported. 

Speaking about Wolfe, Morrisey said, "You are not alone. South Berkeley stands with you, and West Virginia and the whole country are praying for you," the station added. 

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi described Wolfe as a "miracle" who is now "able to open both eyes."

SENATE REPUBLICANS DEMAND VETTING OVERHAUL AFTER SHOOTING OF NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS 

Photo of National Guard shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Undated file photo of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the shooting of  two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. (Provided by Department of Justice)

"Please continue to pray for Andy. I saw Andy. I've met with his mom. I talked to his mom constantly, Melody. His dad, Jason. He has a sister, a brother, an eight-month-old niece. They're all in the hospital with him," Bondi said Friday. 

"He's a miracle. From day one, his mother, Melody said, ‘My son is going to live. My son is going to be 100%.’ And I can say this because the parents let me. I was there when the doctors all came in the room after they had done an angiogram. He has no blood clots. He's a miracle. And now he's able to open both eyes," Bondi added.

People embrace during vigil for National Guard shooting victim

People gather on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, for a vigil in Webster Springs, W.Va., in honor of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, one of two National Guard members who were shot in Washington, D.C. (Kathleen Batten/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

The suspected shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national. He faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.  

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue