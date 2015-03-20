Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
Published
November 30, 2015

Wildfires destroy about 100 homes in central Washington

By | Associated Press
    Forrest Harrison holds the hand of his daughter, Avery, 5, as he looks over the rubble remaining from his home after a wildfire destroyed it the night before Friday, July 18, 2014, in Pateros, Wash. A fire racing through rural north-central Washington destroyed about 100 homes, leaving behind smoldering rubble, solitary brick chimneys and burned-out automobiles as it blackened hundreds of square miles. Friday's dawn revealed dramatic devastation, with the Okanagan County town of Pateros, home to 650 people, hit especially hard. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (The Associated Press)

    Firefighters works on the still-smoldering home of the mayor of Pateros, Wash., Friday, July 18, 2014. A fire racing through rural north-central Washington destroyed about 100 homes, leaving behind smoldering rubble, solitary brick chimneys and burned-out automobiles as it blackened hundreds of square miles. Friday's dawn revealed dramatic devastation, with the Okanagan County town of Pateros, home to 650 people, hit especially hard. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (The Associated Press)

    Firefighters work on the still-smoldering remains of a house destroyed the night before in a wildfire, Friday, July 18, 2014, in Pateros, Wash. A fire racing through rural north-central Washington destroyed about 100 homes, leaving behind smoldering rubble, solitary brick chimneys and burned-out automobiles as it blackened hundreds of square miles. Friday's dawn revealed dramatic devastation, with the Okanagan County town of Pateros, home to 650 people, hit especially hard. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (The Associated Press)

A wind-driven, lightning-caused wildfire racing through rural north-central Washington destroyed about 100 homes Thursday and Friday, leaving behind solitary brick chimneys and burned-out automobiles as it blackened hundreds of square miles in the scenic Methow Valley northeast of Seattle.

Here is a collection of images from towns hit by wildfires.

