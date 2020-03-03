Why Super Tuesday could leave Democrats even more unsettled as Biden tries to stop Sanders' momentum

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Super Tuesday could leave race even more unsettled, as Biden aims to check Sanders’ momentum

On the eve of Super Tuesday, a confident Joe Biden glanced back to his landslide victory in South Carolina over the weekend and looked ahead to what he thinks will be a very good night. The former vice president told supporters in Houston that "we won in South Carolina, and we’ll win in Texas tomorrow.”



Texas is the second biggest prize on Super Tuesday – when a third of all Democratic presidential nomination delegates are up for grabs. Fourteen states from coast to coast hold primaries on a single day.

Biden – who nearly pulled even with front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the delegate hunt thanks to a larger than expected victory in South Carolina – is aiming to prevent Sanders from capturing a large lead in the crucial battle for convention delegates. Biden’s goal is to firmly cement his status as the moderate alternative to Sanders – the populist lawmaker who describes himself as a democratic socialist.



Just a week ago, that seemed like a daunting task. Sanders was poised to carry his big victories in the early states into Super Tuesday and become virtually uncatchable in the delegate game. But as Biden’s South Carolina win prompted rivals to drop out and close ranks behind him, the former vice president is now a viable threat to Sanders. And Super Tuesday, in turn, may not settle things as much as previously thought. Click here for more on our top story.



Trump touts progress in battling coronavirus at North Carolina campaign rally as more infections are reported in US

President Trump boasted of his administration’s work in combating the coronavirus during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C. Monday evening, while laying into Democrats and his political rivals for trying to “politicize” the outbreak.



Trump promised that there will soon be a vaccine ready to deal with the deadly virus and said that his administration is working hard to contain the current outbreak in the United States. “My administration has taken the most aggressive approach in American history to deal with coronavirus,” Trump said on stage at the Bojangles Coliseum. “We have strong borders and our tough and early actions have proven 100 percent right.”

He added: “We closed our borders very early to certain countries. We took a lot of heat ... Washington Democrats are trying to politicize the coronavirus.”



Trump’s comments came after a day of meetings with pharmaceutical company executives and his coronavirus task force, and as more infections of the virus were reported across the country. Vice President Mike Pence confirmed at a White House press briefing Monday that there are 43 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. but said the risk "remains low" for Americans.



During his meeting, Trump pressed pharmaceutical executives to quickly develop a vaccine, but even the most optimistic predictions don’t see one coming to market for months. Click here for more.



Sheriff: At least 8 deputies involved in taking graphic photos at Kobe Bryant crash scene

At least eight Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies were involved in taking graphic photographs at Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash site in Calabasas last month and are currently under investigation.



Alex Villanueva, the sheriff, said five deputies were full-time employees and three were reservists, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. He told the station that the deputies told Internal Affairs that the photos have been deleted, under his direction.



Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others were killed in the Jan. 26 crash. Vanessa Bryant, his wife, said she was "absolutely devastated" about the allegations. Her attorney called for the "harshest discipline" possible for those involved. Click here for more.



Gregg Jarrett: Hillary Clinton will feign amnesia if forced to testify about her secret email server.

MSNBC host Chris Matthews announces resignation amid series of controversies.

Tornadoes strike Nashville, Tenn. overnight, at least 2 dead.

What are the national debt’s biggest components?



Stocks try to add to biggest one day gain.

Remembering former GE CEO Jack Welch.

Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown.



Laura Ingraham warns that if Democrats' "rescue effort" on Joe Biden succeeds and he wins the nomination and beats Trump in November, he will just be a "figurehead president" and "the swamp will win again."

