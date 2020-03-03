Laura Ingraham on if Biden beats Trump: 'He'd just be a figurehead president'

Laura Ingraham weighed in Monday on the Democratic Party's infighting as the Democratic presidential field has thinned and candidates who have dropped out have taken sides.

"The Beltway media will work to write off Bernie [Sanders] completely and quickly. But if it turns out the way most people think and Bernie does well tomorrow, enormous pressure will be brought to bear on [Mike] Bloomberg to drop out, to help [Joe] Biden out," Ingraham said on her television program. "And frankly, also on Warren to drop out, to help Bernie finish off Biden. And then prominent elected Democrats. They're going to begin lining up for their choice."

Ingraham asked if Biden, who gained the support of former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar Monday, was really up for continuing his candidacy.

"Now, even if they manage to pull off this Biden rescue effort. The question is, can Biden himself really withstand the rigors of a grueling campaign? He seems to be having a lot of trouble lately," Ingraham said. "And it's pretty apparent that if Biden wins the nomination and somehow, somehow beat Trump, heaven forbid he'd just be a figurehead president doing whatever Washington wants and then the swamp wins again."

Ingraham also speculated that the last few days show that the establishment Democrats are attempting to take their party back from the more radical members.

"It's clear that the Democrat machine is trying desperately to claw back power... from the radicals that they let run free in Washington for the last year," Ingraham said. "They made huge mistakes underestimating the power of the AOC crowd over the last year and, of course, the Democrat establishment. They're not helped by the fact that it has a terribly weak candidate and Joe Biden."

The host compared Biden to former Republican nominee Jeb Bush saying, "neither generate the type of excitement that successful candidates for the presidency usually need to have."

"The battle of November should obviously be Bernie Sanders versus Donald Trump, not Trump versus Obama nostalgia," Ingraham added.

Ingraham said Americans "deserve a real choice."

"Capitalism versus socialism. That's a choice," Ingraham said. "And letting people decide for themselves will tell us what the country thinks of Trump's America first conservatism versus Sanders collectivism."