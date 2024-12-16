White House staying quiet on mysterious drones terrorizing Americans and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. White House staying quiet on mysterious drones.

2. Trump warmly welcomed at Army-Navy game.

3. Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gets crushed.

‘CLASSIFIED’ VAULT – Biden admin’s statements reveal the truth about drones, former CIA agent alleges. Continue reading …

‘WILL NOT BE DEFEATED’ – VP Harris tells DNC staffers after devastating layoffs, ‘our spirit will not be defeated.’ Continue reading …

FRIGHTFUL FAINT – Trump adviser collapses on stage while giving speech at Young Republican gala. Continue reading …

RADICAL SHIFT – Professors accused of playing a role in accused Ivy League killer’s mental snap. Continue reading …

BYE, GEORGE – ABC News host quits X, goes silent on his $15M mistake regarding Trump. Continue reading ...

'FIERCE DEFENDER' – Who is Alina Habba? The fiery attorney Trump tapped as counselor to the president. Continue reading …

SETTING THEIR SIGHTS – Trump's cost cutters drop hints about what's first on the chopping block. Continue reading …

OFFERING SUPPORT – Tech leaders look for face time with Trump before his administration takes over. Continue reading …

‘BERN’ IT DOWN – Bernie Sanders weighs in on Hunter pardon, throwing Biden under the bus. Continue reading …

'FULL OF HOLES' – CNN accused of misleading court on net worth for high-profile defamation case. Continue reading …

'COMPLETELY FALSE' – Whistleblower's lawyers believe unsealed court docs prove DOJ never had case. Continue reading …

UNLIKELY ALLIANCE – GOP lawmaker throws AOC a bone with powerful committee endorsement. Continue reading …

NO COMMENT – ABC News host doesn't mention settlement with Trump's defamation lawsuit on his show. Continue reading …

DAVID MARCUS – Drone debacle perfect end to Biden’s 'you don’t need to know' presidency. Continue reading …

GREGG JARRETT – Prosecute sanctuary officials who defy Trump’s deportation orders. Continue reading …

TIS THE SEASON – 'Santa Claus' sarcophagus believed to be discovered. Continue reading …

ROCKY WATERS – Sylvester Stallone angers Palm Beach neighbors. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on festive flavors, seasonal sales, historic heroes? Take the quiz here …

SALTED REALITY – Democratic policies push McDonald’s to make major change. Continue reading …

IT'S ALIVE – Grocery shoppers get the surprise of their lives. See video …

ALLYSIA FINLEY – President Biden says he's far from done. See video …

DR. MARC SIEGEL – Study sounds alarm on seed oils as colon cancer diagnoses surge. See video …





