DAVID MARCUS: Drone debacle perfect end to Biden’s 'You don’t need to know' presidency

Up in the air. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the Biden administration’s final bit of credibility on fire in the form of giant mysterious drones over New Jersey.

As President Joe Biden limps away from one of the worst presidencies in American history, these unidentified flying objects, whatever they are, serve as a reminder that the general attitude of this White House towards the American people has been, "you don’t need to know that."

We didn’t need to know that the president of the United States was suffering severe mental decline, we didn’t need to know that he was actually open to pardoning his son Hunter while swearing he never would.

NJ DRONE SIGHTINGS COULD BE A ‘CLASSIFIED EXERCISE,’ SAYS FORMER CIA OFFICER

Even back in 2021, when breakthrough COVID cases among the vaccinated that weren’t supposed to exist were popping up all over Washington DC, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked then Press Secretary Jen Psaki how many had been detected at the White House.

"Why do you need that information?" was her incredible reply.

In other words, you don’t need to know.

For four years now, it has been the Biden administration and the Biden administration alone that has deigned to decide what Americans do and do not need to know, and even in the case of the former, half the time these people just seem to be lying.

Let's consider, just for a moment, how absurdly ludicrous it is that aerial objects the size of a minivan are hovering over the Garden State and the White House claims it has no idea what these things are, nor do they seem particularly curious about it.

Knowing the identity of giant stuff up in the sky seems like a low bar for a president, but this Joe Biden we are talking about.

So, White House Spokesman Admiral John Kirby is sent out to face the cameras and basically say, we don’t have the slightest idea what the hell these things are, but we’re pretty sure there is no danger associated with them.

That doesn’t even make sense, if you don’t know what they are, how can you possibly know if they pose any threat?

And note that it is Kirby telling us this, not Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. And yes, Kirby is a defense expert, but can you imagine KJP, after being caught telling a Pinocchio trilogy’s worth of lies to the American people, addressing this issue?

What could she possibly say? "I know I lied about the Hunter pardon and Biden’s mental capacity and whether he would drop out of the election, but this time you should totally trust me, everything is fine, I triple pinky swear?"

The Biden administration loves calling itself the most transparent in history, but I don’t think they actually know what that word means, although I guess, in fairness, it has become rather easy to see through their lies.

At this point, we have no idea what these drones are. They could be a teenage prank, or they could be a sophisticated Iranian operation involving a ship parked off the east coast. It would be nice to know which.

But honestly, even if the White House did come out with an explanation, why would anyone believe it? Why would we assume it was anything but a lie meant to keep information from us that we do not need to know?

In just over a month, Trump will take over the White House, and he has already said, if this mystery isn’t solved by then, that he’s open to shooting one of these drones down to see what it is.

Any human being whose brains have not been scrambled by Washington DC interagency regulations knows we should have brought one of these things down days ago. It is just, as Trump would put it, common sense.

But almost more importantly, if and when such an event occurs, incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has the chance to address it with a clean slate, and so long as she never abuses it, that trust between White House and the citizenry can be restored.

The question is not, what the American people need to know, the question is what we deserve to know, and with very few exceptions, the answer to that question should always be, "any damn thing we want to."

Joe Biden couldn’t meet that commitment, and it is a big part of the reason that voters politely showed him the door.