Chiefs give injury update on Patrick Mahomes after getting shaken up in win over Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up another win on Sunday, this time against the Cleveland Browns on the road, but it didn't come without an injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Carson Wentz took over in the final minutes of the fourth quarter after Mahomes got crushed while making a pass.

On a 4th-down play looking to extend a drive, Mahomes jumped on his pass attempt to one of his receivers just as Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson was diving to tackle him.

As Tomlinson made the tackle, he had Mahomes’ ankle wrapped up underneath him, and it didn’t help that Mike Hall Jr. also hit Mahomes above his waist to bend him backwards as well.

The nasty-looking hit saw Mahomes in immediate pain as he started to limp off the field, trying to stay off his right ankle.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on the situation with this franchise signal-caller.

"His right ankle has been hurt," he said to reporters. "It’s not broken, but it’s sore. He’ll get started on the rehab part of it as we go. We’ll just have to see how he does down the road here."

NFL Network reported that Mahomes is considered week-to-week at the moment after his preliminary diagnosis, which included negative X-rays.

However, like Reid said, the Chiefs will know just how long Mahomes may be out following further testing on Monday.

Mahomes finished the 21-7 win with 159 yards on 19-of-38 passing, with Xavier Worthy as his top target with six catches for 46 yards. DeAndre Hopkins caught five passes for 36 yards.

