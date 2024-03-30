WATCH: Police officer chases suspected shoplifter on horseback

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

New Mexico police officers recently pursued a suspected shoplifter on horseback, bodycam footage shows.

The Albuquerque Police Department published video of the March 20 incident on Facebook on Friday. In a post, the department explained that its mounted unit was nearby when its officers heard a commotion about a recent robbery.

Suspect Mark Chacon, 30, allegedly stole $230 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens location. He was later charged with eluding/evading police on foot, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bodycam video shows the perspective of a mounted officer who was approaching the drugstore on horseback.

"Go get him! Go get him!" a woman was heard saying in the video.

"Did he steal something?" the officer asked, to which the woman replied, "Yes!"

"Stop! Albuquerque police! You are being detained!" the police officer then yelled out while pursing Chacon.

To make the situation even more bizarre, the exhausted suspect ran slowly into moving traffic — forcing the officer on horseback to follow. Vehicles on the road slowed down in response.

Dejected, Chacon then walked back onto the sidewalk before any vehicles got close to running them over. He turned back into the highway when two other officers on horseback cornered him.

"Get on the ground!" an officer repeatedly yelled. "You are being detained, get out of the road!"

The suspect eventually relented and was placed in handcuffs.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department for more information. No additional details are available.