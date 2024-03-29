Dashcam video shows cement truck plowing into Texas school bus, killing boy and man

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Harrowing video has been released showing the moment a cement truck in Texas collided with a school bus packed with pre-K students returning from a trip to the zoo, killing a boy and a man.

The video, from front-facing and side-facing cameras, shows the cement truck veering across double yellow lines and crashing almost head-on with the bus, causing the bus to roll over.

Just before impact, someone can be heard crying out, and, as the bus hits the ground, a fireball appears to explode while crash debris can be seen flying around.

45 DEAD AFTER BUS PLUNGES OFF BRIDGE IN SOUTH AFRICA, LEAVING 8-YEAR-OLD AS ONLY SURVIVOR

The footage, released by the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, shows other drivers leaving their cars to race toward the bus.

Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, five, who was riding the bus, died, as did 33-year-old Ryan Wallace, who was driving a 2024 Hyundai behind the bus and plowed into it. Wallace was a doctoral student at the University of Texas, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

DRIVER DIES IN FIERY CRASH WITH NEW YORK SCHOOL BUS RETURNING FROM FIELD TRIP: VIDEO

The deadly incident took place at around 2 p.m. near Texas State Highway 21 and Caldwell Road in Bastrop County, a rural highway outside Austin, FOX Austin reported.

The school bus was carrying more than 40 pre-K students from Tom Green Elementary School who were returning from a zoo field trip, many of whom were also injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not said how fast the vehicles were traveling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No charges have been filed against the cement truck driver.

According to a report by KVUE, citing court documents, Texas police interviewed the cement truck driver while he was in the hospital for treatment on Monday, and he told them he admitted to having smoked marijuana the night before the crash.

The driver also allegedly told police that he only had slept about three hours before consuming cocaine at 1 a.m. the morning of the crash. He also refused to provide a blood sample for analysis, according to court documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.