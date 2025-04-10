American found dead on Bahamas vacation looked ‘beaten,’ mom says: ‘there is foul play’

Bahamas officials say they do not suspect foul play in the death of 23-year-old American Dinari McAlmont, but his mother is convinced he was brutally beaten.

Authorities found McAlmont, of Maryland, dead on Paradise Island in Nassau on April 6, just 12 hours after he landed on the island with his parents for a vacation. His mother, Michelle Mcalmont, told FOX 5 that it is clear from a photo officials showed her that he was traumatized.

"When I looked at the photo they showed me, my son was beaten," she said. "I need justice for my baby. I need justice."

"A post-mortem examination was performed, and the pathologist's findings revealed that the deceased died as a result of drowning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a Wednesday news conference, adding that police are still awaiting the results of a toxicology exam.

Michelle vehemently disagrees with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, saying that she strongly suspects foul play.

"There is foul play," she told FOX 5. "Because of all the bruises and you can see when somebody is abused and hit at, yes, and that is why I am saying that."

"The police said that they were looking for him because, apparently, he had spat on some staff in a restaurant," Michelle McAlmont told FOX 5. She believes he may have been robbed and is seeking a full investigation and the release of surveillance video from the resort.

"I would expect nothing more than a full and thorough investigation," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for comment.

On Friday, the McAlmont family left their home in Bowie, a city located around 20 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., for what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation at a resort called The Reef at Atlantis on Paradise Island, Bahamas .

Dinari apparently left his parents during dinner to retrieve a jacket when he disappeared, and his parents filed a missing person report when they could not track him using cellphone location data.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests," the resort told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation."

The State Department has issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for the Bahamas, as well as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands Antilles, and Turks and Caicos.

The Level 2 Travel Advisory warns tourists to "be aware of heightened risks to safety and security."

