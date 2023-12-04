Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS

Virginia home explodes after suspect fires flare gun during police search

Residents were being told to shelter in place

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published | Updated
Fire seen after Virginia home explodes during a police search Video

Fire seen after Virginia home explodes during a police search

Arlington police officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when the suspect discharged several rounds of a flare gun inside the home.

A flare gun was fired at a home in Arlington, Virginia, during a police search Monday evening, causing the dwelling to explode. 

Multiple police and fire units responded to the home in the 800 block of N Burlington after 8 p.m. 

Arlington police officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home, causing an explosion. 

home explosion arlington Virginia

Police on the scene of a home explosion in Arlington, Virginia.  (Credit: WUSA)

Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Save told ARLnow: "The preliminary investigation indicates a suspect discharged a flare gun from his residence." 

The extent of injuries inside the home and the surrounding area remains unclear at this time. Community members have been told to shelter in place, per D.C.’s FOX 5

Fire officials remain on scene working to extinguish the flames. Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

