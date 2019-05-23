'Violent' tornado strikes Jefferson City, Missouri, as storms kill 3 and cause extensive damage statewide

A "violent tornado" tore through Missouri's capital city late Wednesday, causing extensive damage under the cover of darkness on a day in which severe weather statewide was blamed for three deaths and dozens of people left trapped inside their homes.

The National Weather Service issued a "Tornado Emergency" for the Jefferson City area shortly before midnight as the violent twister moved through the area at about 40 mph.

"This is a life threatening situation," the NWS said. "Seek shelter now!"

A three-mile square area received the brunt of the storm's destruction, Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams said during a Thursday morning news conference.

"It was a very chaotic and very, very bad situation early this morning, late last night," Williams said.

The lieutenant added authorities were in the process of going "door-to-door" as daylight breaks and search and rescue efforts ramp up.

Williams said no deaths were reported in the capital so far, but 20 people were rescued by emergency personnel

Jefferson City lies near the center of the state, about 158 miles east of Kansas City and about 132 miles west of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety the State Emergency Operations Center confirmed nine patients were admitted at Jefferson City hospitals due to storm-related injuries.

The MDPS reported extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54 and warned of downed power lines. Authorities warned residents all downed lines should be considered live and advised that people stay away from areas that have experienced heavy damage.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted "major tornados" were reported across the state.

"We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped - local emergency crews are on site and assisting," Parson wrote on Twitter.

The governor added later that, due to damage to state buildings and power failures, he was advising non-essential state employees to stay home Thursday. Meanwhile, city officials have requested help from FEMA, the report said.

The twister that struck Jefferson City was one of several tornadoes to hit Missouri overnight.

"The problem is, the tornadoes came when people were sleeping," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "FOX & friends. "And that's why we tell people to have their NOAA weather radios on. If the electricity goes out, people are sleeping, at least you will have a way of knowing if there's a tornado warning in your area.”

The three deaths reported so far came in the southwest part of the state, when a large tornado struck the Golden City area of Barton County. That twister touched down outside of Joplin -- exactly eight years to the day an EF-5 tornado slammed the city, killing 158 people and leaving more than 1,000 injured.

Earlier in the day, some Jefferson City residents and businesses were ordered to leave as the Missouri River continued to rise after recent rains.

City officials issued a mandatory evacuation order on the north side of the river. The Missouri Statehouse building, state penitentiary and nearly all of the city's homes are all located on the south side of the river. As a precaution, the Missouri National Guard also moved four helicopters out of the city's airport, which also is on the north side of the river. And a Memorial Day weekend airshow was canceled.

