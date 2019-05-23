Tornado in Jefferson City, Mo., may have caused ‘catastrophic damage’: reports

Jefferson City, the capital city of Missouri, has taken a direct hit from a tornado and suffered possibly “catastrophic” damage, according to reports.

According to the National Weather Service, a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” was observed over Jefferson City, at 11:43 p.m., moving northeast at 40 mph.

News accounts and posts on social media refer to people possibly trapped in apartment complexes, gas leaks, possible damage to the Missouri Statehouse and other impacts.

There were no immediate reports about fatalities or injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.