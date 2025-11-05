Video shows masked thieves raiding art museum artifacts in bold overnight heist: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oakland Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects caught on camera in a museum heist in which over 1,000 historical items were stolen.

The incident occurred at an off-site storage facility maintained by the Oakland Museum of California at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 15, according to officials.

In a statement released by the museum, officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the heist was likely "a crime of opportunity, not a targeted theft."

"There is no indication that the perpetrators specifically identified the facility as museum storage or sought particular artworks or artifacts," the statement said. "Instead, it appears they gained access and took items that were most easily available."

In an Oct. 31 update, museum officials revealed that some of the items stolen consisted of historic memorabilia , including political pins, souvenir tokens and award ribbons – along with several Native American items.

"Additional stolen artifacts of particular sensitivity include six Native American baskets , several 19th-century scrimshaw objects, and a number of daguerreotypes and modernist metalwork jewelry pieces," the statement said.

Surveillance video shows two masked men entering through an interior hallway of the storage facility before exiting into an outdoor area enclosed by a metal fence.

One of the suspects has been described by authorities as having a thin build, wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes, according to KTVU. The second suspect reportedly has a heavy build, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue pants, black gloves and white shoes.

Across the country, 19-year-old Joshua Vavrin was arrested in New York City after he allegedly hurled water at two priceless paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, according to the New York Post.

Vavrin allegedly damaged the​​ 16th century canvas piece, "Madonna and Child with Saints" and the 19th-century oil-on-canvas painting, "Princesse de Broglie," the outlet reported. He also allegedly ripped two tapestries off the wall, causing over $4,000 in damages.

The FBI, Oakland Museum of California, Metropolitan Museum of Art and NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.