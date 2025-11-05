Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Video shows masked thieves raiding art museum artifacts in bold overnight heist: officials

FBI and Oakland police seek public help identifying two masked suspects in break-in

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Video shows brazen overnight heist of California art museum artifacts Video

Video shows brazen overnight heist of California art museum artifacts

Authorities are searching for two masked thieves who allegedly stole more than 1,000 historical artifacts from the Oakland Museum of California in the early morning hours of Oct. 15, 2025. (Credit: Oakland Police Department/TMX)

The Oakland Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects caught on camera in a museum heist in which over 1,000 historical items were stolen.

The incident occurred at an off-site storage facility maintained by the Oakland Museum of California at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 15, according to officials.

In a statement released by the museum, officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the heist was likely "a crime of opportunity, not a targeted theft."

LOUVRE MUSEUM THEFT CASE EXPANDS AS 2 MORE SUSPECTS FACE CONSPIRACY CHARGES IN ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Surveillance footage of suspects allegedly stealing artwork from the Oakland Museum of California

Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an overnight museum heist in Oakland on Oct. 15, 2025. (Oakland Museum of California)

"There is no indication that the perpetrators specifically identified the facility as museum storage or sought particular artworks or artifacts," the statement said. "Instead, it appears they gained access and took items that were most easily available."

In an Oct. 31 update, museum officials revealed that some of the items stolen consisted of historic memorabilia, including political pins, souvenir tokens and award ribbons – along with several Native American items.

NEW VIDEO PURPORTEDLY SHOWS LOUVRE THIEVES IN ACTION DURING BRAZEN DAYTIME HEIST

Surveillance footage of suspects allegedly stealing artwork from the Oakland Museum of California

One of the suspects has been described by authorities as having a thin build, wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes, according to KTVU. (Oakland Museum of California)

"Additional stolen artifacts of particular sensitivity include six Native American baskets, several 19th-century scrimshaw objects, and a number of daguerreotypes and modernist metalwork jewelry pieces," the statement said.

Surveillance video shows two masked men entering through an interior hallway of the storage facility before exiting into an outdoor area enclosed by a metal fence.

One of the suspects has been described by authorities as having a thin build, wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes, according to KTVU. The second suspect reportedly has a heavy build, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue pants, black gloves and white shoes.

'BRAZEN' LOUVRE THIEVES MADE TARGETED HEIST, JEWELS COULD BE MELTED DOWN: EXPERT

Surveillance footage of suspects allegedly stealing artwork from the Oakland Museum of California

The suspects allegedly stole more than 1,000 historical artifacts from the museum, in what officials are calling a "crime of opportunity." (Oakland Museum of California)

Across the country, 19-year-old Joshua Vavrin was arrested in New York City after he allegedly hurled water at two priceless paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, according to the New York Post.

Vavrin allegedly damaged the​​ 16th century canvas piece, "Madonna and Child with Saints" and the 19th-century oil-on-canvas painting, "Princesse de Broglie," the outlet reported. He also allegedly ripped two tapestries off the wall, causing over $4,000 in damages.

The FBI, Oakland Museum of California, Metropolitan Museum of Art and NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
