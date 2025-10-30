Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

California

Thieves steal more than 1,000 Native American artifacts in overnight California museum heist

Native American baskets, jewelry among items stolen in early-morning break-in

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Louvre heist investigation hits breakthrough after investigators 'grill' suspects Video

Louvre heist investigation hits breakthrough after investigators 'grill' suspects

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports on the arrest of two in the Louvre jewel robbery.  

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than a thousand historic artifacts, including Native American baskets, jewelry and other priceless pieces, were stolen in a brazen overnight heist at an Oakland Museum of California storage facility, sparking a joint investigation by the FBI and Oakland Police Department.

The burglary happened just before 3:30 a.m. Oct. 15, 2025, when thieves broke into the museum’s off-site storage facility and made off with more than 1,000 objects from the collection, the Oakland Police Department said.

Among the items stolen were Native American baskets, jewelry, laptops and other irreplaceable pieces of California’s cultural history.

The FBI’s Art Crime Team, a specialized unit of about 20 agents nationwide, is assisting in the investigation. The team focuses on cases involving art theft, forgery, fraud and cultural property trafficking.

'BRAZEN' LOUVRE THIEVES MADE TARGETED HEIST, JEWELS COULD BE MELTED DOWN: EXPERT

Oakland Museum of California stolen artifact.

Suspects broke into the Oakland Museum of California storage facility Oct. 15, 2025, and stole more than 1,000 items from the museum’s collection, including Native American baskets, jewelry, laptops and other historic artifacts. (Oakland Museum of California via Oakland PD)

"This theft represents a brazen act that robs the public of our state’s cultural heritage," Lori Fogarty, executive director and CEO of the Oakland Museum of California said. "Most of these objects have been given to the museum by generous donors. We are working in close partnership with the City of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department and the FBI to see that these objects are returned."

Fogarty said the museum is working to complete an inventory of the stolen items and determine their total value. No arrests have been made.

Oakland Museum of California Stolen Item.

An undated photo released by the Oakland Museum of California Oct. 15, 2025, shows the "Slot-Hinged Titanium Neckpiece" by artist Florence Resnikoff at the museum in Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Museum of California via Oakland PD)

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the OPD Burglary Section at 510-238-3951 or the FBI Art Crime Team at Tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

LOUVRE MUSEUM CLOSED AFTER ROBBERY, FRENCH OFFICIAL SAYS

The Oakland break-in happened just days before a shocking $102 million jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris that stunned the art world and raised new questions about museum security worldwide.

Oakland Museum of California stolen necklace.

An undated photo released by the Oakland Museum of California Oct. 15, 2025, shows Florence Resnikoff’s "Rutilated Quartz Dome Neckpiece" on display at the museum in Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Museum of California via Oakland PD)

On Oct. 19, 2025, a crew of thieves used a basket lift to scale the Louvre’s façade, forced open a window and smashed display cases before escaping with a trove of royal jewels in just eight minutes, according to French officials.

The Louvre's director, Laurence des Cars, acknowledged there was a "terrible failure" in the museum's security.

FIVE MORE ARRESTED IN LOUVRE HEIST INVESTIGATION AS STOLEN CROWN JEWELS WORTH $102M STILL MISSING

Police car parked outside Louvre Museum.

A police car in the courtyard of the Louvre, one week after the robbery, Oct. 26, 2025, in Paris.  (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

The thieves slipped away with a total of eight objects, including a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a set linked to 19th century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense.

They also stole an emerald necklace and earrings tied to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife, and a reliquary brooch. Empress Eugénie’s diamond diadem and her large corsage-bow brooch — an imperial ensemble of rare craftsmanship — were also part of the loot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Eugénie’s emerald-set imperial crown with more than 1,300 diamonds was later found outside the museum, damaged but recoverable.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
Close modal

Continue