Turning Point USA says security lacked jurisdiction to monitor rooftop when Charlie Kirk was assassinated

Two weeks after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated, spokesman Andrew Kolvet revealed who had jurisdiction to monitor the rooftop where the alleged killer fired the fatal shot.

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of shooting Kirk from the roof of the Losee Center at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, killing the 31-year-old father of two.

Many questioned why Robinson was not spotted by Kirk's security team, who were feet away from him when he was assassinated.

On an episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" Wednesday afternoon, Kolvet said the Turning Point USA security team does not have the authority to police rooftops or surrounding areas during campus speaking events.

"In defense of our security team, people need to understand that they do not have jurisdiction on the rooftops or the surrounding area," Kolvet said. "Their only jurisdiction on a campus is Charlie's physical proximity, and they were coordinating with local PD and campus PD to make sure all of those venues [were secure]."

Blake Neff, producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," added Turning Point USA did not have counter snipers or Secret Service to monitor the area outside of Kirk's immediate vicinity.

"Many campus PDs do not have drone programs, which is a big problem," Kolvet said. "I'm actually working on that because it's something they should all have. It should be mandated by some sort of law. … So anyway, just in quick defense of the security, they're only allowed to protect his immediate vicinity. They have to rely on PD to secure the larger perimeter."

Drones have become an increasingly popular resource for police to monitor crowd movements, traffic flow, and potential security threats.

They are cheaper and quicker to deploy than helicopters, and can transmit live video to command centers in real time.

However, law enforcement still must follow Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, and may need special waivers to fly over large groups of people, or at specific locations.

While Kirk supposedly did not raise any specific security concerns about the Sept. 10 speaking engagement at Utah Valley University, guest speaker Dr. James Orr said in the episode that Kirk acknowledged the "risk" of an upcoming trip to the University of Missouri on Sept. 29.

"We were putting plans in place for me to go with him to the University of Missouri," Orr said. "[Kirk] said, 'You know, that's going to be the tough one. That's where it's riskiest. That's the one that's going to be the most dangerous.' I said, ‘Well, I hope you got a lot of good security.’ He said, 'Yeah, it's all sorted. Don't worry about it.'"