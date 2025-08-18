US warns American travelers about terrorism, crime, kidnapping in popular vacation destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. State Department has issued an updated travel advisory for Mexico, warning Americans about potential dangers in the popular vacation destination.

Released on Aug. 12, the advisory raised Mexico to a Level 2 alert, urging travelers to "exercise increased caution" due to the threat of violent crime, including terrorism, kidnapping, and other criminal activity.

U.S. officials also warned that in certain areas they may have limited ability to assist travelers in emergencies.

"Violent crimes such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery are widespread," the advisory notes. "There is also a risk of terrorist violence, including potential attacks."

AMERICANS IN VACATION HOT SPOT MAY SEE MORE MILITARY THAN MARGARITAS THIS SUMMER

Mexico’s popularity among U.S. tourists

The alert comes as Mexico continues to attract millions of international travelers.

According to RoadGenius, in 2024, Mexico received approximately 45.04 million international tourists, including about 13.5 million visitors from the United States, making it the top international destination for U.S. travelers. Popular hot spots include Cancún, Tulum, Cabo San Lucas, and Mexico City.

Expert perspective: Awareness over alarm

Despite the heightened warning, one expert emphasized that Americans don’t necessarily need to cancel their trips.

Robert McDonald, a retired supervisory Secret Service agent and a lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven, told Fox News Digital the advisory should be viewed as a reminder rather than a deterrent.

"It's really a lot of situational awareness, a lot of common sense," McDonald said. "If you can avoid traveling into a hot zone, do so. Otherwise, just be smart about your surroundings."

AMERICAN TOURISTS IN POPULAR VACATION SPOT FACE INCREASED RISK OF BEING KILLED, ROBBED

With more than 20 years in executive protection and intelligence, McDonald has coordinated security for U.S. and foreign dignitaries. He said that while most resorts are generally safe, venturing off-property is where risks increase.

Risks outside of resorts

McDonald explained that resorts and cruise lines work hard to maintain reputations for safety, often downplaying incidents to reassure guests. While most tourist hubs remain stable, travelers who leave resort areas may face exposure to cartel activity, gang violence, robbery, or drink tampering.

"Stay on the resort. Enjoy what’s on the property. Don’t go off — that’s where problems can occur," McDonald said.

McDonald also highlighted how resorts and cruise ships alike are motivated to maintain a reputation for safety, even if that means underplaying incidents, adding that guests can still have safe and enjoyable vacations by being cautious and limiting exposure to risky situations.

AMERICANS TOURISTS WARNED OF INCREASED THREAT IN SUMMER VACATION HOTSPOT

"Resorts don’t want problems advertised because it hurts business, but dangers exist once you step off," he explained.

According to McDonald, safety largely depends on where you’re going.

"Tourist-friendly areas haven't seen a significant spike in violent crime," McDonald noted. "But you should avoid areas dominated by drug cartels or where violence is common."

Travel safety tips

For those still planning trips, McDonald recommends the following precautions:

Avoid street taxis: There have been reports of extortion involving unregulated taxis. Instead, book transportation in advance through reputable companies offering vetted services.

US RENEWS TRAVEL ADVISORY TO POPULAR DESTINATION AMID 'TERRORISM FEARS': 'EXERCISE INCREASED CAUTION'

Stay on resort grounds: Resorts typically provide 24-hour security. If you plan to leave the property, avoid going out alone or after dark.

Stay vigilant: Avoid distractions like using your phone while walking, and keep an eye on your drink when out socializing.

Dress modestly: Avoid wearing flashy or expensive jewelry that could draw unwanted attention.

Communicate safety: Check in with people back home and travel with trusted groups.

Be prepared for emergencies: Always know exit strategies and how to "get off the X" (escape dangerous situations quickly).

Travel safety awareness

McDonald stressed that these tips apply not only to Mexican resorts but to any crowded environment.

"Travelers must be vigilant. Whether at a resort, a ball game, or any crowded venue, it’s important to always identify exit routes and have a plan to ‘get off the X’ if danger arises, since law enforcement often arrives only after the fact," McDonald said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultimately, he advised travelers to balance enjoyment with preparation.

"Enjoy the trip, but don’t let your guard down — safety relies on awareness, preparation, and smart choices," McDonald said.

"A little bit of preparation, knowing where the consulate, police, or hospital are located can make a big difference. So plan ahead, and always be ready to remove yourself quickly from unsafe situations."

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com