©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

American tourists in popular vacation spot face increased risk of being killed, robbed

Lack of law enforcement resources and corruption highlighted in Level 2 advisory for Americans planning summer vacations

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
International travel safety expert shares tips after losing sister abroad Video

International travel safety expert shares tips after losing sister abroad

Kate Gladdin speaks with Fox News Digital to offer travel safety advice after her sister, Nicole Fitzsimons, was killed in a motorbike accident while vacationing in Thailand in 2012. 

Officials are warning Americans to "exercise increased caution" when traveling to a popular summer tourist destination in light of violent crime rates and a lack of law enforcement resources throughout the country. 

The United States Department of State has issued an updated travel advisory for the Dominican Republic, according to the agency’s website. 

"Violent crime is a concern in the Dominican Republic despite more police presence in areas often visited by tourists," the department said in a statement. "Do not display wealth and be wary of meeting individuals from online in secluded locations."

The Dominican Republic is considered a Level 2 travel advisory by the United States.

The State Department is warning Americans traveling to the Dominican Republic to "exercise increased caution" in light of violent crime rates throughout the country. (iStock)

The warning, which previously listed the Caribbean vacation destination as a Level 2 advisory, was posted on June 12 following a periodic update, according to a State Department spokesperson. 

Countries are assigned advisories from Level 1-4 based on the area's risk factors, such as civil unrest and natural disasters. 

A Level 2 advisory is considered mid-level and advises travelers to "exercise increased caution" while traveling abroad, according to the State Department. A Level 3 advisory cautions visitors to "reconsider travel," while a Level 4 advises against traveling altogether. 

The warning also noted that "criminals are rarely caught and prosecuted," with instances of robbery, homicide and sexual assault prevalent throughout the country. 

The Dominican Republic

A man drives a motorcycle taxi in the Dominican Republic on July 3, 2024. (Sergi Reboredo/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The State Department encourages visitors to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and make a plan for emergency situations. 

In a security report released in December 2024, the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) pointed to the Dominican Republic’s heightened levels of organized crime, such as drug trafficking and money laundering. 

The Dominican Republic is currently listed as a Level 2 travel advisory by the U.S. Department of State. (iStock)

"The wide availability of weapons, the use of drugs, and the developing criminal justice system all contribute to the high level of criminality in the country," the OSAC previously said in a December 2024 security report, adding that "a lack of law enforcement resources, poorly paid and trained police officers, and corruption exacerbate the situation." 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.