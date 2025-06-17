American tourists in popular vacation spot face increased risk of being killed, robbed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials are warning Americans to "exercise increased caution" when traveling to a popular summer tourist destination in light of violent crime rates and a lack of law enforcement resources throughout the country.

The United States Department of State has issued an updated travel advisory for the Dominican Republic, according to the agency’s website.

"Violent crime is a concern in the Dominican Republic despite more police presence in areas often visited by tourists," the department said in a statement . "Do not display wealth and be wary of meeting individuals from online in secluded locations."

The warning, which previously listed the Caribbean vacation destination as a Level 2 advisory, was posted on June 12 following a periodic update, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Countries are assigned advisories from Level 1-4 based on the area's risk factors, such as civil unrest and natural disasters.

A Level 2 advisory is considered mid-level and advises travelers to "exercise increased caution" while traveling abroad, according to the State Department. A Level 3 advisory cautions visitors to "reconsider travel," while a Level 4 advises against traveling altogether.

The warning also noted that "criminals are rarely caught and prosecuted," with instances of robbery, homicide and sexual assault prevalent throughout the country.

The State Department encourages visitors to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and make a plan for emergency situations.

In a security report released in December 2024, the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) pointed to the Dominican Republic’s heightened levels of organized crime, such as drug trafficking and money laundering.

