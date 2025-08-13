Upstate New York man charged with cyberstalking family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Saratoga County man is facing federal charges for allegedly terrorizing the grieving family of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson just hours after the healthcare executive was gunned down in midtown Manhattan late last year.

Shane Daley, 40, of Galway, New York, was arrested Wednesday and charged with cyberstalking after federal prosecutors say he sent harassing and threatening voicemail messages to a family member of Thompson.

Between Dec. 4-7, 2024, and beginning just hours after Thompson’s murder, Daley allegedly placed multiple calls to a work phone line used by a member of Thompson’s family.



In a series of voicemail messages, Daley used threatening and harassing language that focused on Thompson’s killing, expressed satisfaction over the manner of his death and declared that the victim and Thompson’s children "deserved to meet the same violent end," according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday.



LUIGI MANGIONE DEFENSE SHARED SAME RECORDS THEY CLAIMED CONSTITUTED PRIVACY VIOLATION: PROSECUTORS

"Brian Thompson was gunned down in midtown Manhattan," said acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III. "Daley, as alleged, gleefully welcomed this tragedy and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family’s pain and suffering."

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton said, "As alleged, Daley threatened and harassed a grieving family in the immediate aftermath of a loved one’s murder. These selfish, harmful and callous actions undermine public safety and will not be tolerated. This office, together with our law enforcement partners, will pursue and prosecute those who seek to intimidate victims and their families."



"Shane Daley allegedly repeatedly harassed the grieving family of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare gunned down in New York City. The recurrent calls and messages in the days following Brian Thompson’s murder were more than callous and cold-hearted harassment. They were threatening and terrified a family already suffering following the violent death of their loved one," said Christopher G. Raia, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Office.



FEDERAL JUDGE GRANTS MANGIONE ACCESS TO LAPTOP IN JAIL AHEAD OF MURDER TRIAL

If convicted, Daley faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. Daley is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart in Albany.



Thompson, who had served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare since 2021, was fatally shot in early December 2024.

Authorities have identified Luigi Mangione as the suspect in the homicide, and he has pleaded not guilty. Daley is not accused of any involvement in Thompson's killing, only of harassing a family member afterward.

The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua R. Rosenthal of the Northern District of New York, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dominic A. Gentile and Jun Xiang of the Southern District of New York are prosecuting.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York and the FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.