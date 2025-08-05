Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Federal judge grants Mangione access to laptop in jail ahead of murder trial

Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer can use computer 8 hours daily with restrictions

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A federal judge has granted Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood last year, the use of a laptop in jail to prepare for the murder trial after a request from the 27-year-old’s attorneys.

U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett signed a letter on Monday that ordered the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Mangione is being held, to provide the accused killer "with the laptop prepared by the government."

The court document said Mangione would have access to the laptop seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mangione’s attorneys, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Marc Agnifilo and Jacob Kaplan, on Friday sent the judge the letter asking for a personal computer so their client could "adequately prepare for trial and assist in his own defense."

LUIGI MANGIONE MUSICAL SELLS OUT IN SAN FRANCISCO, PRODUCERS EYE NATIONAL TOUR AFTER SMASH DEBUT

Luigi Mangione appears in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a status hearing in New York City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Curtis Means/Pool)

The government-prepared laptop would be disabled from accessing the internet, printers and wireless networks in accordance with regulations, the attorneys noted in the letter, adding that Mangione would only be able to access case-related documents and video provided by the government.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on December 23, 2024. (Curtis Means for DailyMail/Pool)

LUIGI MANGIONE'S LAWYERS CLAIM DA USED FAKE COURT DATE, BOGUS SUBPOENA TO GET HIS MEDICAL RECORDS

Mangione is accused of ambushing Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealthcare's annual shareholder conference was being held on Dec. 4, 2024. 

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson shouts as he is led into court

Luigi Mangione shouts while officers restrain him as he arrives for his extradition hearing at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. (David Dee Delgado for Fox News Digital)

Prosecutors believe the fatal shooting was meant to send a message to the healthcare insurance industry based on a manifesto found on the suspect when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, days after Thompson's murder.

He would face the death penalty if convicted