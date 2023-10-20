Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland

U.S. Marshals offering $10K for whereabout of suspected Maryland judge killer

The U.S. Marshal's said that Pedro Argot is 'armed and dangerous'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Maryland officials give update in shooting death of circuit court judge Video

Maryland officials give update in shooting death of circuit court judge

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland on Friday held a press conference regarding the fatal Thursday evening shooting of Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson of Hagerstown.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a hefty award of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Pedro Argote, who is the suspected killer of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

In a press release, the Marshals Service said that they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 49-year-old suspect and are offering a $10,000 award.

Pedro Manuel Argote

The U.S. MarshalsServices released a new image of Pedro Manuel Argote, 49, a man suspected of murdering a Maryland Circuit Court Judge. (U.S. Marshals)

Officials say that Argote is considered "armed and dangerous."

OVER 500 STUDENTS ABSENT, ‘SCARED’ AFTER WASHINGTON STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOLLOWING INTRUSION OF MASKED ATTACKERS

Authorities believe Argote is driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL 450 with the Maryland registration of 4EH0408.

A silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, displaying Maryland registration plates 4EH0408

Authorities identified Argote's vehicle as "a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, displaying Maryland registration plates 4EH0408." (Washington County Sheriff)

A photo of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson beside a photo of Pedro Argote

The Washington County Sheriffs Office on Friday named Pedro Argote as a suspect in connection with the shooting of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Pedro Argote. (Washington County Bar Association/ Washington County Sheriff)

The suspected killer is accused of allegedly murdering Washington County Circuit Court Assistant Judge Wilkinson on Thursday evening.

MARYLAND JUDGE FATALLY SHOT IN DRIVEWAY ISSUED JUDGMENT IN SUSPECT'S DIVORCE CASE

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the 52-year-old judge was found dead in his driveway on Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say that deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday. The judge was pronounced dead at Meritus Medical Center.

  • Judge Andrew Wilkinson on the bench
    Image 1 of 2

    Washington County Circuit Court Judge Daniel P. Dwyer, the court's then administrative judge, sits next to the court's newest judge, Andrew F. Wilkinson (right), on Jan. 10, 2020, after Wilkinson was sworn in during his investiture ceremony at the Washington County Courthouse. (Julie E. Greene/Imagn)

  • Judge Andrew Wilkinson being sworn in
    Image 2 of 2

    Washington County Circuit Court Clerk Kevin Tucker, right, swears in Andrew F. Wilkinson as a circuit court judge on Jan. 10, 2020, as Wilkinson's wife, Stephanie, watches.  (Julie E. Greene/Imagn)

Washington County court records show that Wilkinson presided over a judgment hearing in Argote's divorce case stemming from 2022 on Thursday. The next hearing was scheduled for October 31.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.