Over 500 students absent from Washington state high school following intrusion of masked attackers

Over 500 high school students were absent from a Washington state high school Tuesday, after a small squad of masked individuals wrecked havoc during the school day Monday.

Auburn School District told Fox News Digital that 532 students were absent from Auburn Riverside High School on Tuesday, after an incident shook up the tight-knit school community.

"We had an incident on Monday that has been widely publicized that has contributed to the number of students absent at that school [Tuesday]," a spokesperson from the school district said.

The Auburn Police Department said that on Monday, five masked people approached a side door of the school building around 1 p.m and entered into a classroom.

The intruders ran through the halls and pushed four students and punched one other, Auburn police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

School administrators quickly jumped into action, chasing the individuals from school grounds, police said.

"Administrators chased them and got them out of the building pretty fast," a spokesperson at the police department said.

Law enforcement said they believe the situation stemmed from a fight on school grounds last week.

Following the incident, the local high school went into a "secure and teach" lockdown throughout the rest of the day. Exterior and interior doors were closed and locked, and students stayed in their designated classrooms.

Police said that throughout this week, additional officers have been present on school grounds, and at football games.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, and said that the unruly individuals were not supposed to be on campus.