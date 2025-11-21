Two Texas men charged in plot to invade Haitian island and make women, children 'sex slaves': prosecutors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Texas men have been charged in an alleged plot to invade a Haitian island, kill its male residents and enslave the women and children as their "sex slaves," federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, of Argyle, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to murder, maim or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

"Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves," federal prosecutors allege.

Between August 2024 and July 2025, Weisenburg and Thomas allegedly planned to take over Gonave Island "to carry out their rape fantasies," court documents state.

They intended to buy a sailboat, guns and ammunition, and recruit members from Washington, D.C.’s homeless community to "serve as a mercenary force as they invaded Gonave Island and staged a coup d'etat," prosecutors said.

Authorities allege the pair took steps to prepare for the invasion, including learning Haitian Creole, attempting to recruit others and enrolling in schools to gain skills that would help them carry out the invasion.

Thomas even joined the U.S. Air Force to receive relevant military training, according to prosecutors.

In addition to the alleged invasion plan, both men are accused of producing child pornography.

Gonave Island, located in the Gulf of Gonave, has a population of roughly 100,000, according to La Gonave Haiti Partners.

If convicted, Weisenburg and Thomas each face up to life in federal prison for the conspiracy charge. The child pornography charge carries between 15 and 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.