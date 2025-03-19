U.S. Military trains service members to counter growing drone threat

As drones become an increasing threat on the battlefield, the U.S. Military is training service members to neutralize them before they can strike.

At Fort Sill, service members from across the military are undergoing counter-drone training at the Joint C-sUAS (Counter small Unmanned Aircraft System) University (JCU), also known as "drone university."

The program has become a critical part of the Military's efforts to combat the rapidly growing use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by adversaries.

"It’s the Army's premier Counter-Small UAS training institution," said Col. Moseph Sauda, the program’s director. "Our mission is to prepare and train the joint force to counter the threat, to be able to understand that threat, how they operate, and how they attack us… We can then develop not only tactics, techniques, and procedures, but also the employment methodology that maximizes the capabilities of our existing systems."

The training includes real-life scenarios and advanced weapons to help Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen defend against enemy drone threats. Service members engage in immersive exercises that simulate real-world drone incursions and hostile UAV threats.

"We can train using simulations across different systems and platforms to provide real, rigorous training — similar to what you would expect in a real-world situation," Sauda said. "We focus on making sure our service members are exposed to various scenarios that they might face in a contested environment."

Recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have highlighted the growing role of drone warfare, with adversaries using drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and direct attacks. The U.S. military is working to stay ahead of these threats by integrating cost-effective training methods, including the use of balloons instead of drones for target practice and 3D-printed drone replicas that allow for repeated use and modifications. It gives trainees a realistic experience while minimizing costs.

"We're talking about a 91% reduction in what it would cost the U.S. government," said Sauda.

"We employ a multitude of capabilities here in order to provide the most realistic training possible… That means our service members train using simulations across different systems and platforms, giving them the opportunity to engage with threats in real-time environments while also being mindful of the impact of these technologies in combat."

As drone technology continues to evolve, the military is preparing service members to meet the challenge—ensuring they are ready to defend against airborne threats on the battlefield.

"This is not a problem to take lightly," Sauda said. "There’s been a significant investment — from personnel to funding — to make sure we’re addressing this. It’s not just about technology… It’s about having the right people and the right expertise on the ground to respond."