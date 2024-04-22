Trump's legal team offers peek at strategy as opening statements set to begin and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

COURT KICKOFF – Opening statements in Trump's historic criminal trial set to begin today. Continue reading …

‘GRAVELY CONCERNED’ – GOP congresswoman demands Columbia leaders take action against ‘severe and pervasive’ anti-Israel protests on campus. Continue reading …

ACCEPTING BLAME – Israel's military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. Continue reading …

HIDE THE HANDBOOK – Katherine Maher's past conduct flies in the face of NPR's own policies. Continue reading …

‘THERE IS HOPE’ – Military veteran embraces ‘new service’ of helping others after Parkinson's diagnosis. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘CAMPAIGN ARM’ – Top Republican accuses federal agency of helping Dems in crucial 2024 swing state. Continue reading …

NEW TERRITORY – Supreme Court to hear Trump's bid for criminal immunity with historic trial underway. Continue reading …

'I WAS APPALLED' – Fetterman hammers 'a--hole' anti-Israel protesters, slams his own party. Continue reading …

THE DEVIL'S WORK – DeSantis challenged by Satanic Temple co-founder to debate on religious freedoms. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘FOLLOW THE MONEY’ – JK Rowling defends doctor behind bombshell transgender report. Continue reading …

'TERRIFIED OF THEIR RABID CORE' – ‘Vicious’ antisemitic attacks turn Democratic party against Israel. Continue reading …

WORRY WART – Dem governor concerned about 'overindulgence,' 'obsession' with Trump's hush money trial. Continue reading …

‘TROUBLING NUMBERS’ – NBC correspondent sounds alarm for Biden after outlet's latest poll. Continue reading …







OPINION

HENRY MILLER, JEFF STIER – Earth Day 2024 is a mix of woke and political correctness. Continue reading …

MARK MILLER – Supreme Court can fix the homeless crisis that the government caused. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘NOT CREDIBLE’ – Idaho murder suspect attempting to ‘muddy the waters’ with 'very weak’ alibi, expert says. Continue reading …

TRASH TALK – Former Colorado player takes shot at Deion Sanders' program on his way out. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How well do you know American pop performers, popular pups and more? Continue reading …

‘NOBODY KNEW’ – Actress says she used crystal meth in the '80s as a weight loss method. Continue reading …

BIRD CLEANS HOUSE – Unimpressed with the decorations in his nest box, a bird was determined to do some rearranging. See video …







WATCH

MARK LEVIN – Biden has been awful for America. See video …

ALICIA ACUNA – There's a significant lack of humanity that's happened. See video …

