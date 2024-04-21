‘Vicious’ Anti-Israel attacks turn Democratic party against Israel: ‘They're terrified of their rabid core’

Fox News contributor Joey Jones discusses 'vicious antisemitism' demonstrated across universities and among the Democratic Party alongside 'The Big Weekend Show’ co-hosts.

"This party has turned hard anti-Israel because they're terrified of their rabid core," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "This, tragically, is cultural Marxism that our universities are indoctrinating young people [with]. Cultural Marxism breaks the world into oppressors and victims, and they have defined Jews as oppressors [and] they have defined Palestinians as victims."

"This isn't just something that's happening in Columbia. USC had to take a valedictorian off the stage for their upcoming commencement because I guess she's pro-Palestinian, and they were afraid she was going to incite a reaction with her remarks. And then at Yale today, a student was stabbed in the eye," Jones said.

Editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press’ Sahar Tartak was covering an anti-Israel protest on campus when she was attacked by a protester.

"There [were] hundreds of people taunting me and waving the middle finger at me, and then this person waves a Palestinian flag in my face and jabs it in my eye. When I tried to yell and go after him, the protesters got on a line and stopped me," Tartak told ‘The New York Post.’

"The lack of humanity for the people who stood between her and the cops, that the people who got in line and didn't even go to help her. There was a significant lack of humanity that I think has happened, and also since October 7th, we've seen these protests around the country on different college campuses," Fox News’ Alicia Acuna said.

"As a reporter, I only hear those words from state leaders when they're telling people to get out of the way of a hurricane or a tornado or a rising water, because there's going to be a flood, and they could lose their life almost immediately," Acuna continued.

"But this is being told to students who made it into the Ivy League, their parents, their families [are] so proud, they worked so hard. The biggest challenge for them should be academic, not whether or not they're going to survive getting across campus. Something has changed in the last 48 hours. I think the White House needs to acknowledge that," she said.

"It's not just ‘The Squad’ that's pro-Palestinian, it's the idea that, I'll take oppressor and add colonizer. That's something the Democrat liberal left has really indoctrinated into universities and told people that's all we are [in] the West," Jones said.

"I started looking at the groups that are there with these protesters. You've got the Party for Socialism and Liberation, they're there on site," Fox News contributor David Webb added.

"You've got RevCom, [the] revolutionary communists, another group… you know, this is RCA, [the] Revolutionary Communist America [group], these are the groups that are using this… in this case, the target is the Jews, but it's really this cultural Marxism mixed with a common hatred of Jews," Webb said.