Trump wins ‘Patriot of the Year' award and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

TOP 3

1. Trump wins ‘Patriot of the Year' award.

2. Analyst suggests Biden will pay steep price.

3. Investigators 'closing in' on identity of CEO's killer.

MAJOR HEADLINES

FILLING HIS RANKS – Trump bolsters his incoming team with new picks for homeland security, immigration. Continue reading …

‘DESPICABLE’ – Social media sounds off after CEO's brutal murder mocked by progressives online. Continue reading …

IMPLEMENTED IMMEDIATELY – Canada bans hundreds of firearms in effort to ramp up gun control. Continue reading …

‘TREMENDOUS STRESS’ – Daniel Penny faces another legal battle after Jordan Neely's dad files lawsuit. Continue reading …

CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF – Travel expert's warning for anyone boarding a plane over the holiday season. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘RIGHT GUY FOR THE JOB’ – What former colleagues of Trump's FBI director pick are saying about him. Continue reading …

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE – Hunter Biden's pardon resurfaces decade of ‘influence-peddling.’ Continue reading …

'EXPENSIVE ENTITLEMENT' – Scott Walker calls nixing of landmark WI law that led to mass protests in 2011 a ‘brazen political action.’ Continue reading …

THE LONG HAUL – DOGE can find the $2 trillion in spending cuts Musk wants — but the savings could take a while. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'PRETTY INTERESTING' – Kevin O'Leary taps into potential Bitcoin ‘bomb.’ Continue reading …

'COME AND SEE ME' – Rep. Crockett compares meeting with Musk, Ramaswamy about DOGE to visiting Jan 6 defendants in jail. Continue reading …

LOOMING DECISION – Legal expert predicts how Supreme Court will rule on law banning sex changes for kids. Continue reading …

'WE'RE ALL HEROES' – Hero deacon who jumped on gunman awarded for his bravery by Fox Nation, surprised by man he saved. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHUCK DEVORE – Trump can fix the illegal immigration crisis and make them pay for it, too. Continue reading …

ANDY PUZDER – Watch Trump reverse Biden's dumpster-fire economy, and then watch Dems try to take credit for the success. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FREAK ACCIDENT – Actress dies after reportedly consuming frog venom at spiritual cleansing retreat. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Who screamed at the Secret Service boss? Who fought over a tiny flag? Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday tunes, festive flora and plane pioneers. Take the quiz here …

GOING BACK – NBA returning to China after friction between league, country. Continue reading …

'TREASURE PUT IN MY HANDS' – Florida entrepreneur reveals reaction to youngest son's birth. See video …

WATCH

JOE CONCHA – Fetterman praised for suggesting Biden should pardon Trump. See video …

RUSSELL AZZARELLO – New Jersey town walks back American flag ban after national outrage. See video …





